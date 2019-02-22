The district attorney's office for the 15th Judicial District Court may lessen the charge for an Acadiana High School mom who spent the night in jail after posting a video to Facebook of students fighting on the school's campus, according to a report from KLFY.

The Lafayette news station is reporting that an unidentified source with the DA's office said "the charge will be lessened to illegally sharing images of juveniles without parental consent" and "additional charges may follow."

District Attorney Keith Stutes has declined to comment on the matter until his office receives the incident report from the Scott Police Department.

"I have not received a report from the law enforcement involved," Stutes said. "And until that report is viewed, I cannot and will not have any comments."

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said he expects to send the report to the DA's office on Monday.

The original charge Maegan Adkins-Barras spent a night in jail for was "unlawfully posting criminal activity for notoriety or publicity."

An Acadiana High School resource officer contacted Adkins-Barras when he learned of the video’s existence and arrested the mom Wednesday even after she removed her son's video from her Facebook page, according to the arrest affidavit. Adkins-Barras was released Thursday morning from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Mom who posted video of school fight released from jail; lawyers weigh in A Broussard mom’s civil rights may have been violated Wednesday when police arrested her for posting a video to social media that shows a figh…

It is unclear what law the lessened charge in KLFY's report is referencing.

A search through the Louisiana State Legislature website for "illegally sharing images of juveniles without parental consent" yielded no results, and searches for individual keywords also yielded nothing promising.

Franz Borghardt, a criminal defense attorney who has taught criminal litigation at the LSU Law School, could not immediately locate the law in question.

The closest match he could find is "unlawful possession of videotape of protected persons."

Protected persons, in this case, include "any person who is a victim of a crime" or "witness in a criminal proceeding" and who is "under the age of 17 years." The law says nobody can "knowingly and intentionally" possess or distribute video of protected persons.

Borghardt still thinks the "lessened charge" — both the original and this potential new charge are misdemeanors that carry the same possible sentence of a fine of no more than $500 or no more than six months in jail, or both — is a stretch.

"It's still a misdemeanor. It's still a very seldomly used statute," Borghardt said. "I think someone realized, 'Oops, what Scott police arrested her for doesn't fit the facts of the incident,' and now they have to justify the arrest by using another obscure and seldomly used law. You're going to have the same constitutional issues as before. I still say this all smells funny."