Officials in St. Landry Parish suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found in a ditch north of Washington Sunday.
Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the cause of death is undetermined but foul play is suspected. Officials are still working to determine the woman’s identity.
The woman’s body was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Beggs area, a couple miles north of Washington. Her body was discovered in a ditch off La. 10 after a passerby saw “what appeared to be a body” and called to report, he said.
Thibodeaux said detectives believe the woman's body was abandoned in the ditch and she was killed elsewhere.
The deputy chief said the woman is African American and in her early to mid-20s. She’s described as between 5’5” to 5’6” in height and weighing approximately 110 to 115 pounds.
At the time she was found, her hair was in braids, she was wearing a red, floral patterned shirt and she had a Texas State University graduate school lanyard with a single key on her person, he said.
Preliminary reports show no drugs were in the woman's system, Thibodeaux said.
Anyone with information is urged to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or report online at St Landry Crime Stoppers.