A Jeanerette man was arrested on attempted murder Friday afternoon after a shooting left one person wounded.
Zachary Leblanc, 20, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and a count of aggravated criminal damage to property. He’s accused of shooting a man near the intersection of French and Robertson streets in New Iberia around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.