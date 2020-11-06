Zachary Leblanc.jpg

Zachary Leblanc, 20, of Jeanerette, was arrested Friday afternoon on counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property in a Wednesday New Iberia shooting. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting near the intersection of French and Robertson streets. 

 Courtesy of New Iberia Police Department

A Jeanerette man was arrested on attempted murder Friday afternoon after a shooting left one person wounded. 

Zachary Leblanc, 20, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and a count of aggravated criminal damage to property. He’s accused of shooting a man near the intersection of French and Robertson streets in New Iberia around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement. 

The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

 

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments