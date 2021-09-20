The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has designated a Safe Exchange Zone adjacent to LPSO’s main office, accordin to a statement Monday from Sheriff Mark Garber.
The Safe Exchange Zone, two parking spots at 316 W. Main St. in Lafayette, is in a well-lit area under 24-hour video surveillance. It is designed to offer a safe alternative to meeting a stranger in their home or at an unfamiliar location.
The sheriff's office also offered these tips:
Complete transactions only during daylight hours.
Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the details of the transaction and when possible, take a friend with you.
Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items.
Never give out any personal or financial information.
Trust your instincts; if it sounds like a scam or too good to be true — it probably is.
If someone is not willing to come to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to complete a sale, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.
This area is not a drop off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time for child custody exchanges. All exchanges must be person-to-person.
These parking spaces are to be used only for their intended purpose of private party transactions. No long-term parking or unattended vehicles will be permitted in the Safe Exchange Zone. No appointments are necessary when using the Safe Exchange Zone.
For more information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.