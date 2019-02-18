Carencro Police have arrested two people in connection with the abuse and exploitation of an 85-year-old Carencro resident, KATC has reported.
Marlon Roberts, 40, of Alexandria, and Bridget Book, 37, of Jonesville were arrested over the weekend, records show. Both were booked with cruelty to the infirm and exploitation of the infirm.
The investigation began in July, when the police were told about a possible case of elderly abuse. After a six month investigation, detectives allege that Roberts and Book had physically abused the victim and had taken large sums of money from the victim’s bank account, Chief David Anderson said.
No bond has yet been set for either person, records show.