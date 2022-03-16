Four people were injured in shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday in Lafayette, but the Lafayette Police Department said current evidence does not point to a connection between the incidents.
The first shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Pershing Street. Officers arrived and found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and advised officers he was shot by two unknown male suspects, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The second shooting was reported about four minutes later, at 7:46 p.m., in the 100 block of General MacArthur Street. Two victims were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims told officers they were standing around when they heard gunshots and realized they’d been struck, Green said.
The third shooting happened around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Verdun Street. A female victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The victim told officers an unknown suspect shot through her front door, Green said.
Current evidence does not suggest the three incidents are related.
Anyone with information in the shootings is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.