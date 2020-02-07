A Lafayette man is accused of shooting and critically injuring his sister in the 700 block of White Oak Drive Friday morning.
Jeffrey M. Davis, 57, was booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder. The shooting happened around 6:55 a.m. about a block off Eraste Landry Road in White Subdivision.
Lafayette police officers found Davis’ sister, 70, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a home, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Property and other public records show the home is registered to Monica Davis Chiasson.
Police did not release additional information about the shooting or a possible motive. A booking photo of Davis was not available as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers were on scene Friday morning until around 10 a.m., using a metal detector behind a semi-walled in courtyard in front of the home's front door to search for evidence.
Jacques Deshotels, a resident of the subdivision, was driving his 13-year-old son to school around 7:05 a.m. when he witnessed police take the suspect into custody. He said he and his son were driving down White Oak Drive before turning right on Jeanne Street when they saw two cop cars on the street and several officers approaching a man.
The man, now identified as Davis, was lying flat on the ground in a front yard. At least one officer had his weapon drawn but pointed toward the ground as the officers gave Davis instructions. Then, the officers swarmed Davis and put him in handcuffs. It was fast, all within five to 10 seconds, Deshotels said.
He didn’t realize the severity of what had happened until about an hour later, when he took a coffee break at work and saw posts in his neighborhood Facebook page discussing the shooting. One post claimed Davis attempted to hide from officers in a tree before they talked him down. Deshotels said he recalls the suspect wearing a white or light gray shirt, making camouflage difficult even if he was able to evade officers.
Deshotels said he never anticipated a shooting occurred when he witnessed the arrest. He said the mixed neighborhood of retirees and younger families is typically safe, with the occasional petty theft from porches or vehicles. Walkers and bikers frequent the neighborhood and he thought maybe an intoxicated person had fallen asleep in a yard and officers were taking precautions.