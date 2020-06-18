A 76-year-old Eunice man was arrested Thursday for stealing horses from an Acadia Parish animal rescue, officials say.
Frederick A. Loewer was arrested on seven counts of livestock theft and one count of intimidating a witness and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Loewer allegedly stole the seven horses from the rescue and sold the animals without the owner’s permission, a statement from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said.
The agency’s Livestock Brand Commission recovered six of the seven horses; four were found at a livestock dealer in north Louisiana and two were found at a farm in Acadia Parish. The estimated value of the stolen livestock is $14,000, the release said.
“I urge anyone who owns livestock to brand, tag, microchip or tattoo your animals so they can be easily identified and, of course, keep thorough records,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said.