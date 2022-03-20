The family of Ella Goodie has asked The Village 337 to assist with advocating and organizing a search team to locate her, according to a statement from the group.
"Black women have been going missing in America at an alarming disproportionate rate, and Ella’s disappearance needs to be highlighted locally and nationally to bring her home safe," the group said in a prepared statement.
Goodie, a 32-year-old Lafayette woman, has been missing since March 9. She was last seen with Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who was named a person of interest in the case.
Francisco was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a violent 2018 crime on the same day he was seen with Goodie, a Lyft driver who was last seen driving on Interstate 10 toward Texas in her car, a 2012 Audi Q5 with a Texas license plate NRN6551.
According to a post on Facebook by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana on March 10. The next day, the vehicle was located by traffic cameras north of Dallas.
The Scott Police Department announced Friday that the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service had joined become involved in the case.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or any local law enforcement agency.
The Village 337 is a nonprofit community organization that has sought to highlight injustices suffered by Black people in Acadiana. The group tentatively set Monday as the launch of its search efforts but did not release further details.
Megan Wyatt and Davide Mamone contributed to this report.