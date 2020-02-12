A Jeanerette man was arrested on multiple attempted murder counts after an 8-year-old child was shot and critically injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday.
Jonas Hawk, 26, was arrested on 15 counts of attempted-first degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail after witnesses identified him as a suspect in a drive-by shooting in the 2200 block of North Neco Town Road in New Iberia, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Witnesses said Hawk had an ongoing feud with the juvenile victim’s uncle, who was present with a group of people outside a home on North Neco Town Road when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside began firing into the group. Sheriff’s deputies were notified the child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4 p.m., the department statement said.
The child was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.