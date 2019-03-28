Three Abbeville women have been arrested, accused of staging a vehicle crash in 2017, according to KATC.
Detectives with the Louisiana State Police arrested three women for violations pertaining to Louisiana insurance fraud laws. Fifty-nine-year-old Teena Broussard, 33-year-old Destiny Broussard and 36-year-old Tiffany Boutte were all booked on insurance fraud charges for the crash that occurred in May of 2017.
State Police say that Teena Broussard, along with her passengers, Destiny Broussard and two juveniles, allegedly rear-ended a vehicle occupied by Tiffany Boutte.
Troopers say the crash was staged for the purposes of making fraudulent claims to obtain insurance money to which they were not entitled. The potential loss to the insurance company would have been over $50,000.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for those involved in the crash. All three were arrested on March 27, 2019, and were booked into the Vermilion Parish jail.
