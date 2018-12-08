A Lafayette man was arrested after leading officers on a chase, then ramming a police vehicle Friday, according to a news release.
A police officer discharged his gun during the incident, but the man, 28-year-old Patrick Neil Comeaux, was not hit.
The incident began in the 200 block of Meadow Farm Road, where police were dispatched for a report of a vehicle burglary. Police said a man fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and officers began a pursuit.
Eventually the chase was stopped due to safety concerns, but the vehicle was later located in the 1000 block of Robley Drive, pulling into an apartment complex.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it then sped up toward a police unit, striking it head on. Comeaux fled on foot but was apprehended shortly later.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, but later booked on counts of simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer, hit and run of an arrested officer and additional drug and gun counts.