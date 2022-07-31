A juvenile was convicted of murder Friday in a St. Landry Parish courthouse, according to St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre.
The defendant, a juvenile, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of 31-year-old Donavon Reed of Eunice along with attempted second-degree murder and the illegal carrying of a firearm by a juvenile, according to St. Landry district attorney
The defendant was 14 years old at the time of the shooting in downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. Eunice Police arrested the teen for fatally shooting Reed and wounding another adult person, Troy Godfrey, according to Pitre.