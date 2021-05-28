A second suspect has been arrested in the homicide of a 17-year-old boy in Rayne.
Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, was arrested by the Rayne Police Department on a count of second-degree murder. Moreno is accused in the May 16 fatal shooting of the 17-year-old, identified online by family and friends as Garrison Gautreaux, a junior at Notre Dame High School in Crowley.
Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, was previously arrested in the case and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder. Online jail records show his bond is currently set at $2 million.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. May 16. Officers were called to 113 East Louisiana Avenue, near its intersection with North Polk Street, in response to a medical emergency, Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in a statement. Responders found Gautreaux unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a vehicle. He died at the scene, law enforcement said.
Stelly said Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Police Department, Duson Police Department, Houston Police Department and sheriff’s offices of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Calcasieu parishes assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information related to Gautreaux’s homicide is urged to call the Rayne Police Department’s CID unit at 337-334-2007.