Six teens have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two pizza delivery drivers in Lafayette Parish this week.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives were called to the 100 block of Windrose Lane in reference to an armed robbery at about 10 p.m. Monday.
Detectives say a large delivery order was called in to the pizza restaurant and when two employees attempted to deliver the order, six masked individuals armed with firearms approached them.
The suspects allegedly demanded money and other items from the victims. Deputies say a cell phone and the food order were taken during the armed robbery.
Duiring the investigation a search warrant was executed on a residence where all six juveniles, a pizza delivery bag and the stolen cell phone was located. Deputies say four firearms, one reported as stolen, and about 2.5 ounces of marijuana were also found.
All six suspects, who were 15 and 16 years old, were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home.