A Milton home was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day, KATC reported.
According to fire officials, the fire took place on West Milton Road.
The fire was contained to the living room and was able to be extinguished fairly quickly, but officials say the home sustained severe damage from the blaze.
Jeremy Leblanc was inside at the time of the fire and sustained minor burns. Other members of the family, a mother and her children, weren't home when the fire occurred.
Leblanc said he was about to take a shower when he suddenly smelled smoke. Moments later his living room was engulfed in flames.
Milton and Youngsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, with the Lafayette Fire Department continuing the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials say a lit candle was possibly a contributing factor to the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Leblanc family.