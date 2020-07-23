Two men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday in related Saturday shootings that injured a sleeping 10-year-old boy and a woman in a vehicle.
Deondrea Arthurlee, 20, of Opelousas, and Leon Raymond Senegal, 23, of Opelousas, were each booked on attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting, while Arthurlee was also booked on a count of illegal carrying of weapons.
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested in the shootings and booked on assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder, a statement from Opelousas Police Department Major Mark Guidry said.
Two additional arrests were made in the connected shootings on Saturday. Willie Dominick, 36, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm while a 14-year-old boy was booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder, the spokesman said.
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the neck while sleeping during the drive-by in the 800 block of South Oak Street. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. Later that morning, a woman was shot in a vehicle in the 100 block of West Lincoln Street.
Guidry said detectives believe the Lincoln Street shooting was the result of the arrested suspects fearing retaliation for the South Oak Street shooting. Believing the vehicle was preparing for a drive-by or other attack, the suspects fired on the woman’s car as a preemptive measure but were mistaken, he said.
Opelousas has seen a rash of violence in the last week.
There were three shootings Saturday and two on Monday. One person was injured in a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Statesman Road while a home was shot at on East Street around 11:55 p.m. Monday. No one was injured in that incident, Guidry said.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said Monday there were 31 calls within the city in the previous nine days for shootings or shots fired calls. The spike in violence is concerning, he said.