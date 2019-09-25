Lafayette Parish School System buses won’t be running to the stretch of Kaliste Saloom Road between North Meyers Drive and East Broussard Road after a crash knocked down power lines Wednesday morning.
The message was sent from the Lafayette Parish School System’s transportation department around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Parents will be responsible for getting their children to school, if they can safely.
The message said it’s unknown when the closed roadway will be cleared to reopen.
The stretch of the busy thoroughfare was closed after a driver crashed into a power pole in the 3500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 6 a.m. The crash downed power lines, KATC reported. Police reported a preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of the vehicle before the wreck.
The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.