Back at camp, back at school

Three Catholic High students celebrated their final weekend before starting school with a visit to a Grand Isle camp and an offshore fishing trip with Elliot Labbe. From left, Parker Zito, Crawford Labbe and Hayden Brown caught a limit of 10-pound plus red snapper, and added to it with a grouper and an amberjack. With private recreational red snapper landings lagging behind 2018’s catch, it appears offshore angler will have their weekend-only seasons continue through August and possibly beyond the Labor Day holiday.