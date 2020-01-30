Four suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon after a Lafayette man was shot and killed outside his family’s home Wednesday night.

John Lee Hickenbottom, 41, was shot and fatally wounded in the 100 block of Edwis Street. Lafayette police officers responded at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday and found Hickenbottom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Hickenbottom's death is the fourth reported homicide in Lafayette Parish in January and the third in the past week.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Heidi Bergeron, 38, and Logan LaCroix, 19, both of Lafayette, were booked on a count each of principal to second-degree murder in Hickenbottom’s death. A 17-year-old was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder, while another 17-year-old was booked on a count of second-degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon, a department statement said.

Both 17-year-olds are residents of Lafayette. Police declined to name either 17-year-old suspect and booking photos were not released for either.

All the suspects were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to online booking records.

There were few signs of the violence that claimed Hickenbottom’s life at the end of the dead-end street Thursday afternoon, save for a forgotten wrapper for a chest wound dressing.

Family friend Joshua Himel, 43, was with Hickenbottom’s mother and sister at the family’s home as they tried to process the news. Hickenbottom’s father passed away several years ago, and his sister and mother are his only surviving immediate family, Himel said.

The family is still trying to piece together the details of what happened to the 41-year-old. From what they’ve been told, a friend of Hickenbottom’s was engaged in an ongoing feud with the group of teenagers. The feud escalated to a confrontation.

Hickenbottom’s friend and the group were arguing in the street and Hickenbottom attempted to intervene and de-escalate things before the confrontation became violent. He was shot, and the group fled, Himel said.

Hickenbottom’s mother was sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting and awoke to discover her son mortally injured, he said. Thursday afternoon she was grieving and worrying about how to pay for her son’s unexpected funeral; Hickenbottom did not have insurance to cover the expenses, Himel said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover some of the expenses. Aside from preparing for the funeral, Hickenbottom’s family is waiting for more news from investigators about his death, Himel said. Police have not publicly released any details in the case.

Himel said he’s been close with the Hickenbottom family for nearly 30 years. Hickenbottom’s mother called him at 4 a.m. Thursday to tell him John had died. When he heard the news, he headed straight for the family’s home.

“I didn’t believe it. We’re almost the same age,” he said. “At this point, I’ve buried more people than years I’ve been alive.”

His death was shocking, Himel said.

Neighbors on the street were also stunned by the news. Chris Tapher, 42, and his wife live two doors down from the Hickenbottoms and said the street is populated with older adults in their 40s through 60s. Tapher said he’s lived on the street for nearly three years and he couldn’t even recall problems with package thefts from front stoops.

The homes on the single-block street are situated directly across from St. Jules Catholic Church, one of the draws for Tapher and his wife when they were looking at the home.

“You’d think that because we’re right across from a church it’d be a good area,” he said. “But it just goes to show you that crime is everywhere.”

It’s a “see something, say something,” type area, but Tapher said he wasn’t home Wednesday night to hear or see anything when the shooting occurred.

Tapher said he returned home around 11:30 p.m. and estimated more than a dozen police units were crowding the street and nearby church parking lot. Crime scene tape stretched from the Magnolia tree in his front yard to a power pole across the street, cordoning off Hickenbottom’s home and a neighboring residence. Officers remained on scene until at least 1 a.m., he said.

“It’s senseless, senseless, senseless. There’s no reason whatever happened had to result in his death,” Tapher said. “It’s a shame.”