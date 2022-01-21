Two men were arrested in separate livestock theft cases in St. Landry Parish this week.
Ray A. Dunbar, 49, of Opelousas, and Carlos J. Allen, 46, of Breaux Bridge, were each arrested on a theft of livestock after the men are accused of failing to pay for livestock purchased from a local market in St. Landry Parish in separate incidents, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement.
Investigators say Dunbar failed to make proper payment after receiving two head of livestock on Oct. 12 and Allen failed to make proper payment after receiving seven head of livestock on Sept. 28, the agency said.
The department’s Livestock Brand Commission investigated the theft with the St. Landry and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s offices.