An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday.
Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Investigators determined Simar was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
“Our personnel were able to locate the suspect vehicle involved in this case and confirmed that fragments of the vehicle found at the scene matched the vehicle,” Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.
Tina Kibodeaux, 46, of Estherwood, was arrested on a count of hit-and-run resulting in death or serious bodily injury and she was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.