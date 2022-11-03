A 13-year-old Lafayette Middle School student was arrested Thursday morning for making verbal bomb threats on campus, police and the school district said.
The student was arrested after school resource officers were alerted around 8:30 a.m. that the boy was “going around school making verbal threats to bomb the school,” Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed the incident happened at Lafayette Middle School.
Green said the threats were made at the school’s gym and a thorough search of the area was conducted and the campus was deemed safe. The school district said in a statement a brief lockdown was initiated while police and school administrations confirmed there was not an imminent threat.
The 13-year-old boy was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. He faces expulsion from Lafayette Middle, the district said.
The boy is the second Lafayette Parish School System student arrested on a terrorizing charge this week, and the fifth overall this school year.
A 14-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday for making a bomb threat against the high school on Instagram that caused a Friday evacuation and lockdown. The student was arrested after an interview at the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters and taken to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, Green said.
The district stressed in a statement Tuesday that the threats “are real crimes with real consequences” that frighten students and faculty, tie up emergency responders and cost students instructional time.
“Please emphasize to students that the Lafayette Parish School System will accept no excuses for such actions and will hold every student choosing to behave in this manner accountable,” LPSS said on Thursday.