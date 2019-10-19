A Lafayette woman died early Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Evangeline Thruway, police say.
Nichole Thibeaux, 45, was killed when she attempted to cross Northwest Evangeline Thruway from Goldman Street and her Cadillac was struck by a Ford. Thibeaux was pronounced dead at the scene, a release from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway.
The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Cadillac were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where they remained as of Saturday afternoon, the release. Specifics were not provided as to the severity of their injuries and neither was named by law enforcement.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Dugas said.