An Opelousas man is dead after an alleged robbery Wednesday.
The man, described as a Black man in his late teens or early 20s, was killed after witnesses said he attempted to rob a group of people gathered for a private card game at a business in the 400 block of West Landry Street. The shooting happened about 12:05 a.m., Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
The deceased’s identity has not been released by law enforcement.
Witnesses claimed the man opened the door to the card game armed with a gun and told those present to “give it up.” A witness fired a gun in response and the accused robber was fatally wounded. Police are still working to verify the witnesses’s accounts and determine if a robbery was in progress at the time of the shooting, Guidry said.
No charges have been made in the fatal shooting as of early Friday afternoon, he said.