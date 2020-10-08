CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Buy Now
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

An Opelousas man is dead after an alleged robbery Wednesday.

The man, described as a Black man in his late teens or early 20s, was killed after witnesses said he attempted to rob a group of people gathered for a private card game at a business in the 400 block of West Landry Street. The shooting happened about 12:05 a.m., Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.

The deceased’s identity has not been released by law enforcement.

Witnesses claimed the man opened the door to the card game armed with a gun and told those present to “give it up.” A witness fired a gun in response and the accused robber was fatally wounded. Police are still working to verify the witnesses’s accounts and determine if a robbery was in progress at the time of the shooting, Guidry said.

No charges have been made in the fatal shooting as of early Friday afternoon, he said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments