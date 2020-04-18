An Opelousas man dressed in dark clothing was killed Friday night while trying to cross Highway 182 near Linda Lane on foot, State Troopers reported.
Troopers identified the victim as Ronald Hasselback Jr., 50.
The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Hasselbeck was struck by a northbound 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Trace Lockett, 35, of Opelousas. The St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Hasselbeck dead at the scene.
Troopers said Lockett was properly restrained in the vehicle and not impaired at the time of the crash. She suffered no injuries. This crash remained under investigation.
Troopers said nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at night. They said pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road and practice simple precautions, such as wearing reflective materials.