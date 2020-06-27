A Carencro man is in police custody following a fatal shooting on Edison Street June 19.
Keon Woods, 25, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder Friday evening after questioning, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement. Woods is accused of killing 27-year-old Rico Thomas, who died at an area hospital after being shot once in the upper torso.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. June 19 in the 700 block of Edison Street. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument when Woods produced a handgun and shot Thomas before fleeing the scene, Griffin said.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force assisted in Woods’ arrest, the statement said.