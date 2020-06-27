Keon Woods.jpg

Keon Woods, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Rico Thomas in the 700 block of Edison Street on June 19. Woods was arrested in the homicide on Friday, June 26, 2020, the Lafayette Police Department said.

 PROVIDED BY LAFAYETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Carencro man is in police custody following a fatal shooting on Edison Street June 19.

Keon Woods, 25, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder Friday evening after questioning, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement. Woods is accused of killing 27-year-old Rico Thomas, who died at an area hospital after being shot once in the upper torso.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. June 19 in the 700 block of Edison Street. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument when Woods produced a handgun and shot Thomas before fleeing the scene, Griffin said.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force assisted in Woods’ arrest, the statement said.

