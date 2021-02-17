A homicide investigation is underway in Abbeville after a shooting incident on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Abbeville Police Department.
Police say they responded to a call about gunshots Tuesday on Green Street near the intersection of South Lamar Street.
Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a male victim suffering from one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers say the victim's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
An investigation into the homicide is ongoing and no other details were released.