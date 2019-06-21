Jeff Davis man faces manslaughter charges in death of 2-month-old
A man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he hit his two-month-old baby to stop it from crying, according to KATC.
Zackary Chevallier, 22, is in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail awaiting bond.
According to investigators, Chevallier admitted to hitting the newborn in the back of the head several times. The child suffered brain injuries and later died at the hospital.
Welsh Police say that on Thursday officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Russell Avenue regarding a two-month-old child not breathing. While on scene, police say, the child was given first aid and transported to the Jennings American Legion Hospital for treatment.
The child was then air lifted to Women and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette on life support.
In an interview with detectives, Chevallier allegedly admitted to striking the child on the back of the head several times which caused internal injury to the child’s brain. At that time, Chevallier was arrested for one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail
Upon the child’s death Friday morning, a warrant was issued on a charge for manslaughter.
Suspect wanted after victim shot in chest in Eunice
An Acadiana man is wanted after a shooting in Eunice Friday morning left another man injured.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Billy Thomas is wanted for questioning after a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest at a friend’s home. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Vine Avenue around 2:20 a.m., he said.
The victim was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment.
Thomas, 41, should be considered armed and dangerous, Fontenot said. He has a criminal record including weapons violations and a 2004 arrest for attempted second-degree murder. Thomas also has an outstanding warrant from June 2018 for domestic abuse battery and home invasion, Fontenot said.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.