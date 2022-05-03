A Broussard Police Department officer was arrested in New Iberia after an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate contact with a juvenile.
Ryan Lee Carlin, 34, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Monday night on a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. A complaint alleging the indecent behavior was first made to the New Iberia Police Department on April 1, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
No other details about the case were provided.
Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier said in a statement that Carlin has been on paid administrative leave since April 4, when his agency was notified by the New Iberia Police Department that Carlin was under criminal investigation.
Olivier said the department is reviewing the circumstances of Carlin’s arrest and his employment status.