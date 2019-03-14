An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night at the Grand Pointe Apartments on Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette Police says.

Lafayette Police received a shots fired call around 10 p.m. and when officers arrived to the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road they found a white male suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Dugas said.

This is the third shooting and second homicide in Lafayette in less than one week. On Saturday, police found the body of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux near a construction site in the 300 block of Lebesque Road.

Two men have been arrested in his slaying.

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old man was shot in Graham Brown Memorial Park on East Pont des Mouton Road in front of the park's recreation building. The shooting happened while an anti-gun violence event was taking place in another area of the park.