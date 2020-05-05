The Burger King in the 4500 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway has temporarily closed for clean up after a broiler fire Tuesday morning.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the restaurant at 10:09 a.m. and extinguished the broiler fire before any major damage occurred to the building. The fast food restaurant’s employees were safely outside the building when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said.
An electrical malfunction caused the broiler to catch fire, he said.
The restaurant is temporarily closed for cleaning and maintenance.