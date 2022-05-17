A Crowley man reported missing over the weekend has been found dead, Louisiana State Police said early Tuesday.
Kinder police have found the body of James Hubert Breaux, 86, troopers said in a press release. They didn't release any additional information, including a cause of death.
Breaux's family discovered him missing Saturday night. He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at the Pilot Travel Center in Iowa, Louisiana.
Breaux had a medical condition which may have impaired his judgement, family members told State Police. His personal items, including his medication, had been left at home.
The Silver Alert, issued around 4:15 p.m. Monday, has been canceled.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.