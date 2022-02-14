The Morgan City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old boy. A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Maple Street around 7:22 p.m. Saturday, according to KATC. Officers discovered an 11-year-old boy who been critically injured. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the 11-year-old was later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
An investigation revealed several juveniles inside the residence allegedly gained access to a weapon. Police said a 14-year-old boy took possession of the weapon, loaded it, and discharged the weapon, fatally shooting the 11-year-old.
The 14-year-old was detained and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality. He was transferred to a juvenile facility pending a hearing before a magistrate, police said.