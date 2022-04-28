A Lafayette father whose daughter died from an overdose of fentanyl-laced drugs testified before a Louisiana House committee Wednesday in support of a bill to stiffen penalties for fentanyl distribution or possession.
House Bill 844, sponsored by Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson, would increase the minimum sentence for the distribution or possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl or carfentanil from five to 10 years and establish parameters to reduce the sentence for anyone who provides substantial assistance in other investigations.
An amendment approved in committee would also make the sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Three parents who’ve lost children to fentanyl-related overdoses spoke on behalf of the bill at a hearing for the Administration of Criminal Justice committee, including Baton Rouge attorney E. Barton Conradi, who said he helped author the bill.
One parent, Lafayette attorney Bob Broussard, spoke about the death of his daughter, 20-year-old JonTerez Broussard. JonTerez, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, suffered an overdose in the 500 block of Jefferson Street on Oct. 23 and died Oct. 30 at an area hospital, police said.
“She was a regular college student. Her and two college friends went out on Oct. 23 and decided to buy a gram of cocaine. It was laced with fentanyl. All three of them were experimenting. All three of them hit the deck. Two of them survived, one of them did not,” Broussard said.
Damien Dashaun Bernard, 25, of Arnaudville, was arrested in JonTerez’s death in January and indicted on charges of second-degree murder and distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II drug, by a Lafayette grand jury on April 20.
At least two other overdose prosecutions are active in Lafayette Parish, in the overdose-related deaths of 28-year-old Joseph Oliver LaPrairie, IV and Sodasha Jonette Derouselle. Elies Charles and Kermit Gobert were indicted in the cases, respectively, per court records.
JonTerez’s death attracted broad attention online after a darkly humorous video posted by a family member from her funeral went viral. Her family said they hope to parlay the attention into an opportunity to educate people, especially teens and young adults, about the dangers of fentanyl-laced recreational drugs.
The attorney said he’s confident his daughter wouldn’t have used the drug if she’d been aware of the presence of fentanyl and the danger it posed.
Broussard said Wednesday before the house committee he’s formed a nonprofit in his daughter’s memory to aid in that mission. Records from the Louisiana Secretary of State show Broussard registered a nonprofit called JaJa Saves Lives, Inc. with the state in February — inspired by the family’s nickname for the late 20-year-old.
Several legislators expressed concerns about the substantial assistance portion of the bill and that requiring a report acknowledging a defendant provided information could endanger them or limit people’s willingness to cooperate. There were also some concerns voiced about approaching the drug crisis with increased jail time.
The bill was passed out of committee on a 7-5 vote.
“I know that prosecution doesn’t seem like the right way to do things, but my wife wants you guys to know they can be visited. Right now we get to go to a cold granite slab for our baby girl,” Broussard said Wednesday.