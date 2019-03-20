Two Acadiana men were accused in a Medicaid fraud investigation that resulted in five arrests statewide, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Wednesday.
Harold Lejeune, 52, of Lafayette, was arrested on one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000. Officials reported Lejeune allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars in benefits while averaging at least twice the monthly income limit for Medicaid.
Nolan Mallery, 45, of St. Martinville, was arrested on one count of filing or maintain false public records. He allegedly claimed his child resided with him and not the child’s mother, whose income was well above the eligibility requirements for Medicaid benefits, officials said.
The arrests were part of a joint operation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
“It is troubling when people fraudulently receive benefits meant for those most in need,” Landry said in a release. “These arrests highlight the need to bolster our State’s vetting efforts on those applying for welfare benefits.”
Naji Khlaed Abdelsalam, 33, of Alexandria; Elton Miller, 43, of St. James; and Jeannie Lee Herman, 60, of Bossier City were also arrested in the investigation.