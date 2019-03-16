A man arrested as an accessory in the killing of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux is now facing a second-degree murder charge, in addition to new charges brought against both accused killers.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Maximilian Trautmann and 32-year-old Sean Perroncel in the case Wednesday. Trautmann was charged with a count of second-degree murder, while Perroncel was booked as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Perroncel’s accessory charge has now been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.
Both men are now also facing armed robbery charges.
On March 9, police found Boudreaux’s body near a construction site in the 300 block of Lebesque Road. His body was found only yards from the home he shared with his mother and other family members in the Country Pine Mobile Estates mobile home park.
Perroncel is being held on $500,000 bond for the second-degree murder charge, while Trautmann is being held on $200,000 bond for the second-degree murder charge and an additional $500,000 bond for the armed robbery charge.