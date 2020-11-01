The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a May homicide that happened on Joan Street.
Detectives have few leads in the case and are looking for new information from anyone who knows something about what happened, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said in a Sunday morning statement.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. May 30 in the 500 block of Joan Street.
Lafayette police officers, who were responding to a call about a disturbance involving a gun, found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound at the scene. The victim, Telvis Benjamin, received medical care on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.
Anyone who knows anything about the case is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.