A 25-year-old woman was killed after her SUV overturned and caught fire on a Lafayette Parish highway Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Ashley Murray Menard, of Church Point, was killed after her 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV overturned while she was driving west on La. 98 near Pavie Lane. Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. after Menard ran off the left side of the roadway, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
After flipping, the vehicle caught fire while Menard was still inside. The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Whether Menard was wearing a seat belt or was impaired at the time of the crash is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was collected, the statement said.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.