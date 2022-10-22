A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center.
On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Using surveillance technology in the office’s Real Time Crime Center, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette Parish. The girl was found in good condition and Holcomb was arrested; she will be extradited to Florida.
“The outcome of this case is exactly what the innovation of our Real Time Crime Center was intended to produce. A child is headed home safely to her family thanks to the proactive response of our deputies, who used the resources at their disposal to the fullest,” Sheriff Mark Garber said in the statement.