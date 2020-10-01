A 24-year-old New Iberia man was killed and others were injured in a Buckeye Street shooting early Thursday.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Buckeye Street. New Iberia Police Department officers determined a group was gathered in the area when an unknown suspect or suspects opened fire, striking several individuals, a statement from New Iberia Police Sgt. Chris Rudd said.
One of the victims, 24-year-old Bryson Charles, died from his injuries, the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed in a statement.
The New Iberia Police Department could not provide more specifics on the number of people injured in the shooting or the extent of their injuries. Rudd’s statement said crime scene technicians were able to collect potentially instrumental evidence from the scene but the investigation is ongoing and few other details were released.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.