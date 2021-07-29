Firefighters are on the scene of a natural gas fire and explosion on South Hopkins Street and West Dale Street in New Iberia, KATC reports.
State Police Hazmat is responding to the incident, which they say is a natural gas fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office confirms three firefighters are hospitalized with injuries sustained during the response to the initial call. Deputies say the fire was followed by an explosion.
Iberia Parish School Board member Shoe-Do Lewis told KATC that his son, a fireman, was one of the injured and has been transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge.
