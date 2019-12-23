Criminal cases pending in the Lafayette Parish branch of the 15th Judicial District Court span political corruption, human trafficking and fatal shootings, including that of a Lafayette Police officer. Here is a sampling of those The Advocate will be tracking in 2020.
IAN HOWARD, 30
Charges: First-degree murder (one count); attempted murder (three counts)
Gist: Howard is accused of fatally shooting Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook, and of wounding another officer and two others with gunfire at a Moss Street convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017. He is charged in two cases — one for the Middlebrook murder, another for the three attempted murders. District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office has announced that it will seek the death penalty in the murder case. Howard’s attorneys were still mulling an insanity defense as of Dec. 20.
The latest: Defense lawyers are trying to move the attempted-murder trial, currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 21. Judge Jules Edwards approved their requests for subpoenas to local media outlets, including The Acadiana Advocate. It was the latest in a busy few months. Judge Jules Edwards made waves in September, when he determined Howard is entitled to a unanimous jury verdict because, in his view, a 2018 Sabine Parish judgement had vacated the state law allowing for non-unanimous juries. The Attorney General’s Office is appealing that ruling.
What’s next: Howard’s lawyers have until Jan. 2 to decide if they will pursue an insanity defense. A pre-trial motions hearing on Jan. 10, with trial on the attempted murder charges scheduled for Jan. 21. Delays are possible, however, as Howard’s lawyers have indicated they will challenge the constitutionality of the state’s jury selection laws. They tried to do so in advance of the trial, but Edwards ruled they cannot until jury selection begins.
BRIAN POPE, 55
Charges: Felony malfeasance (17 counts); Felony malfeasance (2 counts)
Gist: The disgraced, suspended Lafayette city marshal — already convicted on three counts of malfeasance — faces 19 news counts of felony malfeasance spread across two cases. In one case, the District Attorney’s Office accuses Pope of illegally pocketing city court fees on 17 occasions, amounting to a theft of nearly $85,000. In another case, Pope allegedly took travel reimbursements that should have gone to his public office.
The latest: Pope’s lawyers have argued that the 17-count malfeasance case involves charges that are “vague and indefinite.” Regarding the travel expenses, Pope claims he has already reimbursed the Marshal’s Office. Not much else has happened in either case, as Pope is serving a one-year sentence in home confinement on the previous convictions.
What’s next: Trial in both cases is scheduled for March 16.
LAWRENCE HANDLEY, 52 (on Dec. 30)
Charges: Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping; aggravated kidnapping; attempted second-degree kidnapping; second-degree kidnapping; violation of protective order.
Gist: Handley, a multimillionaire businessman, is accused of soliciting two men in 2017 to kidnap his wife in a murder conspiracy that ended when the kidnappers drowned in the Intracoastal Canal in West Baton Rouge Parish canal while trying to swim away from police. Handley reaped his fortune in a $21.25 million sale of Townsend, a network of addiction treatment centers.
The latest: Handley was declared competent for trial in March 2018, after which the trial was reset on multiple occasions. Handley, who is being held at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, was denied bond in October.
What’s next: Trial is scheduled for Feb. 10.
CARLOS TOBY, 39, and SHAVIS TOBY, 42
Charges: Second-degree murder; conspiracy to commit second-degree murder
Gist: The Toby brothers are accused of murdering Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard in October 2018 in retaliation for a fight between Broussard and Carlos Toby. While both defendants are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy, prosecutors claim Shavis Toby ambushed Broussard and Carlos Toby “conspired, procured and aided and abetted” the crime.
The latest: The defendants are being tried separately after a dual indictment. Carlos Toby is being held at Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish. His lawyers have sought police video and audio of the crime scene and his arrest in Pearland, Texas. Shavis Toby is at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Clerk of Court records do not list bonds for either defendant. Shavis Toby's lawyers filed several motions in December for discovery, impeaching information and police reports.
What’s next: Carlos Toby’s trial date is currently set for May 4. No date has been set for Shavis Toby’s trial. A motions hearing is set for Feb. 14.
XUFANG OU, 34
Charges: Human trafficking; pandering (2 counts)
Gist: Ou is accused of helping to lead a sex-trafficking operation in which Asian women were brought to Lafayette and forced to work as prostitutes in five massage parlors. She was among eight arrested in February in a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office bust, which followed a 17-month investigation.
The latest: Ou is out of jail on $125,000 bond. The District Attorney’s Office is seeking her business records and other evidence. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.