An eight-year-old Eunice girl died in a Tuesday morning crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
Mazey Guidry died in crash at 10 a.m. on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers said.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers said.
Guidry wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the pick-up's rear seat were both wearing their seat belts and sustained only minor injuries, troopers said.
A breath test indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment were detected in the driver, trooper said.