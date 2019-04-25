Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office raided Cajun Cannabis and arrested the store’s owner just days after the business opened.

KATC is reporting the raid happened late Wednesday with deputies going in and out of the store. The store, located at 3802 Johnston St., opened on Saturday.

Store owner Travis DeYoung was arrested around 11 p.m. Wednesday on charges including a felony charge for the manufacture, distribution, and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail just after 7 a.m. and remains in custody while awaiting bond, online jail records show. A booking clerk confirmed DeYoung was still in custody as of 9 a.m.

The store's offerings include CBD oils, short for cannabidiol and comes from the hemp plant, as well as CBD-infused candles, lotions, bath products and drinks. But it was not specified whether the raid and accompanying charges were related to the store's CBD products.

+5 Cajun Cannabis opens, bringing CBD, hemp products -- and some legal questions -- to eager crowd Cajun Cannabis opened its doors Saturday to dozens of customers interested in its products, defying what the owners say were pressures from st…

Hemp is genetically distinct from marijuana according to the Congressional Research Service, and has no more than 0.3% THC, the chemical in cannabis that gets users high.

The store's products comply with federal regulations that distinguish between marijuana and hemp. Louisiana regulatory authorities, though, contend that the sale of products containing CBD is illegal.

In recent months the Board of Pharmacy and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, have issued public notices suggesting CBD is illegal in the state.

The Board of Pharmacy’s notice said outright that CBD is illegal, though the agency told its licensees that it did not have plans to take any enforcement actions. The state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control went as far as telling its permit holders — places like smoke shops and liquor stores — that it will start issuing citations to those that sell CBD products.

Those decrees led to a wave of confusion, and headlines suggesting the sale of CBD would be stopped in the state. CBD can still be found at retailers across Louisiana, though, with such products even more abundant at online sellers.

Information from The Advocate reporters Dan Boudreaux and Sam Karlin was used in this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.