A man suffered critical injuries in a Saturday night stabbing on Maryview Farm Road in Lafayette.
Holden White, 18, was found in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday suffering from a large stab wound to his neck, according to responding officers from the Lafayette Police Department.
White was treated for injuries and transported to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition as of about 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Chance Seneca, 19, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder.
Seneca was still at the scene when police responded to the stabbing. He was taken into custody and interviewed prior to his arrest.