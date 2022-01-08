A woman was critically injured after being struck by two vehicles while walking along Carmel Drive in Lafayette on Friday.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive around 6:11 p.m. Friday. Officers determined a woman was walking on the side of the road when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, thrown into the southbound lane and struck again by a second vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.