St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies and family members are searching for a missing Opelousas woman, KATC reports.
Crystal Bell was last seen Friday at her home on Pine Loop in Opelousas, according to the Sheriff's Office.
She has a tattoo on the top of both her right and left wrists, with "Lindsey" on the left and "Eddie" on the right. She also has a gold tooth on the top right side of her mouth.
Bell could be driving a brown Buick Encore with bike bars on the top and the Louisiana license plate 216CJK.
Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.