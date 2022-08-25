One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Turner was later pronounced dead. A female victim was not shot but did suffer injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. The release of additional information is pending investigation, she said.