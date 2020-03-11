The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body that was found Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of James Gunnels, the man who went missing from Alexandria on Feb. 13.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson told KATC his office was notified around 4 p.m. Tuesday that a local farmer and his employee found a body in a field. Deputies believe it to be the body of missing veteran James Gunnels.
The body was found just several hundred yards away from the truck belonging to Gunnels. The truck was discovered on Blue Jay Road in Morse on Feb. 14.
The Acadia Parish Coroner has ordered an autopsy to confirm the identity. Sheriff Gibson said Gunnels' family has been notified.
Gunnels was reported missing on Feb. 13 after he left the assisted living facility where he lived in Alexandria. He was on his way to Walmart, but never returned. Gunnels' truck was found the next day in Acadia Parish, about 100 miles from the assisted living facility.